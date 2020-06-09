Beaches in Alicante on the Costa Blanca lead the way in distinctive Blue Flag awards in Spain.

THE province can proudly fly 86 flags, the highest benchmark for the quality of the waters, cleanliness of the sand, lifeguards, rescue and healthcare services as well as well-appointed showers, litter bins and walkways.

The Valencia Community as a whole now boasts 148 blue flags, 134 on beaches and 14 in marinas, and is once again the most awarded region in the country.

Highlights include the reinstatement of the blue flag on the beach of Torrelamata south, in Torrevieja, and Villas Higuericas, in Pilar de la Horadada.

The Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition, Mireia Mollà, has written to congratulate the 45 municipalities that have obtained the distinction for good environmental management and water quality.

The Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac) presents the list of Blue Glaf awards each year.