Axarquia town halls get back the taxes paid to Malaga’s Diputacion for services from provincial consortiums

VELEZ-MALAGA’S mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer welcomed the Diputacion’s decision to return the taxes that town halls pay to provincial consortiums.

Together with other Axarquia mayors, Moreno Ferrer took part in a recent Zoom meeting with the provincial council’s president, Francisco Salado.

The Velez mayor said afterwards that he hoped the new ruling came into effect without delay to benefit the local population, particularly regarding employment, promoting tourism and providing direct help for small and medium businesses.

Moreno asked the Diputacion to send the necessary documents and instructions to town hall auditors so that each municipality received their allocations as soon as possible.

Moreno Ferrer also asked the Diputacion to hold meetings more frequently, as they ensured transparency in implementing agreements and

addressing future measures.