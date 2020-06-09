Axarquia Hospital in Malaga Receives a Portable Radiology Machine to Help Fight Covid-19

The Axarquia Hospital now boasts of a portable radiology machine, an important donation from Endesa, to help in their fight against the Covid-19 crisis.

This donation is part of the electric utility company’s pledge to help the nation fight against the coronavirus crisis. This initiative has provided services, equipment and infrastructure to hospitals across Spain including the Ronda Hospital in Malaga.

This high-resolution equipment uses internal batteries and can therefore be mobilised with ease, which makes it especially useful in emergency situations when patients cannot be transferred to the radiology room.