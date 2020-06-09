5,000 German Holidaymakers Ready to be the First Tourists to Visit Spain since the Lockdown

The Balearic Islands will be the first Spanish region to receive tourists that will arrive on June 15, 15 days before Spain officially opens its borders.
THE programme has been launched early as a ‘Pilot Test’ for the rest of Spain. The main destination will be Playa de Palma, the area with the highest concentration of German tourism in Mallorca, although the government plans that 1,000 can travel directly to Menorca and another thousand to the two Pitius islands, Ibiza and Formentera.
Francina Armengol, the Regional President of the Balearic Islands said: