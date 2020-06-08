Woman held in Spain capital Madrid for killing ex in violent knife attack

A 36-YEAR old Bolivian woman is under arrest on suspicion of killing her ex in a violent knife attack in Spain’s in Spain capital Madrid.

Guardia Civil reportedly detained the woman after she contacted the emergency services in the early hours of Saturday morning to report her 47-year old former partner, also Bolivian, had stabbed himself in the ribs in an establishment in the Villa del Prado neighbourhood of the city. According to Spanish press, the woman contradicted herself during the course of the call while explaining what supposedly happened, raising the Guardia’s suspicions about her version of her events.

When the ambulance arrived at the scene of the stabbing the team found the victim with knife wounds to the ribs, arm and armpit, and losing a lot of blood, and could only confirm his death.

-- Advertisement --



The Guardia cuffed the woman there and then.

Press reported the motive for the crime is under investigation.