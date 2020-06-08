Weekend Beach Festival in Spain’s Torre del Mar is Officially Postponed to 2021

THE Weekend Beach Festival in Spain’s Torre del Mar has released a statement letting fans and customers know that the music event has been postponed to June 30 – July 2, 2021.

The festival has had to postpone its event due to the unexpected health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. All tickets will remain valid; however, refunds may be requested for up to two weeks after June 6.

The promoters have promised to ensure that they will not let down any punters and the entire lineup, minus Paulo Londra, will be featured again next year alongside some new additions.

The organisation would like to remind residents that the festival is an important economic contributor and employer in the region. Last year the festival accommodated 150,000 people, brought in more than €8 million and created more than 1,000 jobs.