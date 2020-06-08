WATCH: Balearics celebrate return to inter-island travel between Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca

THE Balearic government is celebrating the return of inter-island travel between Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera today Monday.

Amb il·lusió i amb responsabilitat, ens tornam a veure, ens tornam a viure. Viatja a les altres illes! pic.twitter.com/Pn3hixUwQQ — Govern Illes Balears (@goib) June 7, 2020

“With excitement and responsibility, we are seeing each other again; we live again”, the administration posted on social media alongside a video highlighting the number of days free movement around the archipelago was prohibited under lockdown and images of some of the islands’ sights, attractions and activities.

Travelling by air or by ferry between the Balearic Islands is allowed now all four are in phase three of the lockdown de-escalation and not only to return to a usual place of residence, for work, for medical-related reasons, or because of an emergency.