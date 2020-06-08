WATCH: Balearics celebrate return to inter-island travel between Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
EXCITED: “We are seeing each other again; we live again”, the Balearic government posted. CREDIT: Govern de les Illes Balears Twitter @GovernIllesBalears

THE Balearic government is celebrating the return of inter-island travel between Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera today Monday.


“With excitement and responsibility, we are seeing each other again; we live again”, the administration posted on social media alongside a video highlighting the number of days free movement around the archipelago was prohibited under lockdown and images of some of the islands’ sights, attractions and activities.

-- Advertisement --

Travelling by air or by ferry between the Balearic Islands is allowed now all four are in phase three of the lockdown de-escalation and not only to return to a usual place of residence, for work, for medical-related reasons, or because of an emergency.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here