VIDEO: Barcelona police arrest five after brutal street robbery in broad daylight

Police in Barcelona have arrested five men after a brutal street robbery in broad daylight which was captured on video.

THE event took place at 5.45pm on Sunday, June 8, in the city’s Rambla del Raval, when five Morrocan males surrounded and assaulted a passer-by to steal his watch.

@AdaColau @jaumecollboni Robo con violencia de un reloj de lujo en la rambla del Raval , distrito Ciutat Vella ( Barcelona) . Vamos mal no?. @mossos @barcelona_GUB pic.twitter.com/KngL0lwsIu — Politeia (@Politeia_Cat) June 7, 2020

The victim tried to escape as his attackers can be seen throwing punches at him and pulling him around, causing some of them to fall to the ground. The group of assailants all fled moments later.

Mossos d’Esquadra officers who were in the area reportedly witnessed the event and, with the help of other patrols, managed to catch the five suspects and arrest them.