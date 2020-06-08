Velez-Malaga Takes on Spain’s Recommendations and Cancels All Ferias and Romerias Due to Covid-19 Crisis

Velez-Malaga’s Town Hall has taken on the recommendations from Spain’s central government and decided to cancel all ferias and Romerias this year.

The General Directorate of Public Health and the Junta de Andalucia have recommended that municipalities cancel their summer celebrations as they may pose a threat to the safety of residents due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, has announced that in order to guarantee citizen security and avoid uncontrollable crowds, Velez-Malaga will not have host any ferias or Romerias.

The municipality assures that responsibility and prevention are essential tools to avoid possible outbreaks of the virus. For now, the cancelled events are:

-- Advertisement --

