UK Records Lowest Number of Coronavirus Deaths Since Lockdown Began in March

A further 55 people have died from coronavirus in the UK, which is the lowest increase since lockdown began.

FOR the second consecutive day, no deaths have been reported in Scotland or Northern Ireland. The UK’s death toll now stands at 40,597, said health officials.

According to separate information provided by the NHS, a further 59 people died in hospitals in England, while Wales recorded three fatalities across all settings including in care homes and the wider community.

However, figures are often lower on Mondays following reporting lags at the weekend due to smaller teams.