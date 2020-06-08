Thug Charged for Killing Former Police Captain for Protecting Shop from Looters

A looter has been charged with the murder of a retired police captain after he was protecting a pawn shop during the George Floyd protests in the US.

FORMER St Louis Police Captain David Dorn was fatally shot on June 2 at Lee’s Pawn and Jewellery after peaceful protests had turned into violent riots overnight.

Stephan Cannon, 24, has since been charged with first-degree murder five days after allegedly shooting the retired captain.

Dorn is known to have been friends with the pawnshop owner and was defending the premises as looters targeted the business.

‘Dorn was murdered by looters at a pawn shop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to,’ the Ethical Society of Police of St Louis wrote.

Cannon was also charged with robbery, burglary armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held without bail.