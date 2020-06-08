Starting from Today UK Enforces All Incoming Travellers to 14 Day Quarantine Period

Although the UK has faced great opposition, specifically from the travel and tourism industry, starting from today, the government will enforce a 14-day quarantine period for all incoming travellers after June 8.

THE most vocally opposed organisations have been the trio of airlines – British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet – who complain that these measures are “disproportionate and unfair on British citizens as well as international visitors who arrive in the UK.”

This new legislation contends that any incoming individuals who enter the UK on or after June 8 must provide full contact details and self-isolate for two weeks. Leaving their place of residence will only be allowed under very exceptional circumstances.

Those who do not comply will face fines of up to €1,120. These measures are deemed as “extremely severe” by the airlines as there is no “valid justification for the blanket nature of the regulations,” as detailed in a letter to the UK government.

-- Advertisement --



Their reasoning behind this opposition is that most of the travellers are entering the UK from European countries which have lower incidence rates of the coronavirus than the UK and therefore the regulation is redundant.

The Ryanair press office even tweeted that the quarantine was “ineffective and useless” as most countries, bar Portugal and the USA, all had a lower daily infection rate than the UK.