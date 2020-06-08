Spain ‘La Liga’ side RCD Mallorca scoring high on social media

TOP division team RCD Mallorca is scoring high on social media and is right up there with Spanish football giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

A new Blinkfire Analytics study shows the Mallorca side had its best month ever in May in terms of social media hits, with what the club itself described as “spectacular growth” on YouTube.

RCD Mallorca ended the month fourth in the rankings for Spain’s top tier team video views on the platform, with more than 1.3 million.

This was just below Seville side Real Betis in third, and the mighty Barcelona and Madrid in first and second respectively.

Mallorca also did well on social media engagement last month, coming in fifth in the list for national Premier Division clubs, and an average of 2,600 interactions per published post.