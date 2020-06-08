Schoolchildren allowed back in class on Spain’s holiday islands Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca by appointment only

SCHOOLCHILDREN are now allowed back in the classroom on Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, but just for extra support lessons and tutorials, and only by appointment.

Balearic Island President Francina Armengol confirmed on Sunday that under the third phase of the lockdown de-escalation, schools, not universities, should allow children into the classrooms between 9am and 1pm, or between 3 and 7pm, if requested by their families in advance.

For infant schools the maximum number of pupils is 10 per cent class, and 15 for older children.

Schools have autonomy in how to organise themselves, but social distancing and hygiene and Covid-19 infection protection measures must be respected at all times.

Armengol remarked that she appreciated that schools and parents had not had much time to adapt to the new measures under Phase three; Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca joined fellow Balearic Island Formentera in this stage of the de-escalation process on Monday, and regional Education Minister Marti March only announced the protocols last Thursday.

She stressed that sending children to support lessons and tutorials is voluntary, but that she believed it is “important to provide the tools for what families and students want.”

The Balearic President maintained that the decision had been made bearing in mind the needs of “the most vulnerable children and adolescents, or who have had more complications during the State of Alarm, children with special needs and with more educational problems for next term.”

But she also said it was “aimed at all the children and adolescents due to the right to an education and due to socialisation, because for months they have not spend time with their classmates.”