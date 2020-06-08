Safety measures in place in preparation for the return of face-to-face social care in Costa Blanca’s Murcia

Two hundred floor, table, front and side screens have been installed at social service centres in Murcia to protect clients and staff.

SPECIFICALLY in the primary care centres Murcia Sur-Beniaján, Ciudad de Murcia, Murcia Norte-Espinardo, in the Asylum Shop facilities and in the Department of Social Rights in Saavedra Fajardo.

Floor markings have also been put in place, and measures to allow for social distancing.

“Over the next few days, screens will be installed at the 40 Units of Social Work,” said councillor Pilar Torres, stressing, “we in the government team are taking all the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of users and workers in all social service centres in the face of the return of face-to-face care.”

She added: “We are adopting all the health recommendations to prevent contagion and reduce risks. The city council of Murcia has been working for weeks on the design and subsequent adoption of measures to increase security for the return to face-to-face attention.”