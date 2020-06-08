Parking promotions in Murcia during de-escalation on the Costa Blanca

Alfonso X car park in the centre of Murcia city is offering a promotion of a maximum charge of €4.95 per day during the health crisis.

This special rate is available through the Interparking mobile app so that users do not have to touch any machines in the car park, thus avoiding possible contagion.

The Alfonso X car park, managed by Interparking, joins the car parks of Glorieta and Plano de San Francisco, in Empark, offering promotions for motorists.

Councillor for Sustainable Mobility and Youth, Rebeca Perez, thanked Interparking for “this gesture which joins the maintenance of the car park service, the reinforcement of the cleaning of the facilities, and the free service to toilets”.

“This initiative joins others already launched by other car parks in Murcia that are allowing with advantageous conditions”.