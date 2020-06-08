No fans allowed in for Mallorca-Barcelona football match in Spain’s holiday island capital Palma

RCD Mallorca fans eager to see their team in action against Spain’s football giants Barcelona on home ground next Saturday after a nearly three-month suspension of La Liga matches due to coronavirus will have to content themselves with watching the encounter on TV.

The match at the Mallorca side’s stadium in Palma will be behind closed doors.

Commenting at a press briefing following the weekly videoconference meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the regional administration heads, Balearic Island President Francina Armengol made it clear the decision on letting fans into stadiums was a state level one.

-- Advertisement --



She also made the point that there will need to be an agreement with the Professional Football League before supporters are allowed back on the terraces to cheer on their teams.

The RCD Mallorca-Barcelona match will kick off at 10pm on Saturday June 13.