New Zealand Removes All Restrictions After Becoming Coronavirus Free

New Zealand has defeated coronavirus after health officials say that their final patient has now recovered from Covid-19.

DUE to the confirmation of zero cases in the nation, all public events will be allowed to go ahead without the need for social distancing measures to be used.

Anyone who enters the country will still be required to quarantine for a 14-day period under government orders. The country has closed its borders to everyone who isn’t a returning citizen or resident.

-- Advertisement --



At a news conference, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “We are confident we have eliminated the transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort.

“We almost certainly will see cases here again … and that is not a sign that we have failed, it is a reality of this virus. But if and when that occurs we have to make sure and we are, that we are prepared.”

Celebrating the announcement on Twitter, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said: “I know it’s a Monday and all, but I reckon I might pop that bottle of bubbly tonight and raise a glass to all the people of this fine country.”