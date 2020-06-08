Nationwide mourning for Covid-19 victims has finished but Campello will continue until State of Alarm is over

SPAIN’S town halls and public institutions observed a minute’s silence as the country’s 10 days of mourning for Covid-19 victims concluded.

Campello was no different although the local mayor Juanjo Berenguer declared that the municipality would continue to observe the official mourning declared by the town hall on April 1.

This will not come to an end until the State of Alarm is over, Berenguer said.

Flags adorned with a black mourning ribbon would continue to fly at half-mast on all municipal buildings in memory of Spain’s 40,000 victims, he announced.