Malaga’s Famous Cuevas de Nerja Open for Tourists to Enjoy its Splendour

Malaga’s famous tourist attraction, the caves of Nerja, is now open for individuals to come and witness its beauty and splendour.

THE establishment has adapted its facilities to cater for the security measures established by the coronavirus health crisis.

The capacity has been limited and entrance will be stagnated amongst families, with a five- metre distance between groups.

The facility will use a state-of-the-art camera which measures visitor’s temperatures before entering the caves in order to discard entry from anyone with a fever. Furthermore, they have installed hydro-alcoholic gel points and gloves as well as floor markings to encourage social distancing.

The cave was inaugurated on June 12 in 1960, which means it is quickly approaching its 60th birthday. Opening hours are from 10.00am to 4.00pm but these will be extended to 7.00pm after June 23.