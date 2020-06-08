Lightning strikes and torrential rain on Spain’s Costa Blanca as government issues storm warning

Residents on the Costa Blanca have been posting pictures of lightning strikes and videos of torrential rain on Spain’s Costa Blanca after a storm warning for the Valencia Community today.

In one clip shared to Benidorn Seriously Facebook page, Benidorm is barely visible as the resort takes a lashing from a huge downpour, together with thunder and lightning.

Now in Benidorm



And in El Campello, lightning struck a palm tree, which can be seen alight in a photograph shared to the same Facebook page.

This morning, the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Valencian Government issued a storm warning for parts of the region.

It warned of pre-emergency orange level storms on the south coast of Valencia and level yellow in the interior south of Valencia and the north of Alicante.

