Gandia town hall relived to accentuate the negative after test shows that Policia Local officer clear of coronavirus

A GANDIA Policia Local officer who was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus has now tested negative.

Thanks to this second result, the security procedures imposed on a group of officers who had been in contact with him have been lifted by the town hall and the local Health authorities.

According to sources quoted in the local Spanish media, the officer who shared the same shift has also tested negative, to the relief of the town hall.

None of Gandia’s Policia Local officers have tested positive for the virus throughout the pandemic and the forcce can now return to normal, the same sources said.