France’s Health Ministry reports dramatic drop in Covid fatalities over this weekend

THE French Health Ministry announced that Coronavirus deaths dropped dramatically on Sunday, with 13 more fatalities reported over the past 24 hours in contrast to the 22 reported on Saturday.

The death toll in France from the virus now stands at 29,155.

New infections have slowed down with 343 cases over 24 hours, taking the countrywide tally to 153,977.

Hospitalisations dropped on Sunday to 12,461, five patients less than the previous day.

Patients in ICUs fell to 1,053, down by six patients.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in France, 70,842 people have recovered and been able to return home.

The Covid pandemic has now killed more than 400,000 people globally, with infections over 6.9 million, 3.1 million people have recovered, according to figures from US-based Johns Hopkins University.