Firefighters in Costa Tropical’s Alumeñecar Rescue Driver Whose Car Rolled Over In a Dangerous Accident

Firefighters in Alumeñecar conducted a rescue operation in which a 66-year-old driver crashed into the fence of a bridge, causing his car to roll over.

THE accident occurred on June 7 at around midnight when the car went off the road and collided with the fence of a bridge near the Barranco de Enmedio bridge on the 340 Highway.

Given the magnitude of the accident the rescue was rather complicated. There was only one occupant in the two-seater Mercedes which was saved from catapulting into the void by the fence. The driver was conscious at the time of his evacuation and thankfully there were no other cars involved.