Euro Weekly News´ worldwide sports news from Tony Matthews

LAST weekend we had the first two classic horse races of the season. On Saturday, the Andrew Balding-trained Kameko stunned unbeaten favourite Pinatubo to win the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket. Ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy the 10-1 shot stormed through the centre of the field to register a famous victory by a neck.

And yesterday, Love, at 4-1 and ridden by Ryan Moore, won the 1,000 Guineas to give Irish trainer Aiden O’Brien his sixth victory in the race and his fourth in the last five years.

At the same meeting the 11-10 favourite Ghaiyyath, with William Buick in the saddle, won the Coronation Cup.

Onto cricket, and for the first time in 30 years you will be able to watch England play live on BBC television. Next month’s three Test Matches against the West Indies will all be shown live on the BBC without any advert breaks!

And the new Red Ball County Competition, which hopefully will take place later this summer, will see teams playing for the Bob Willis Trophy.

Switching to MotorSport, and it has been confirmed that the Spanish F1 Grand Prix will take place at the Catalunya de Barcelona on 16th AUGUST

Moving on to golf… and next month, fans will be allowed to attend a P.G.A. Tour event – The Memorial Trophy in Ohio, USA – for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour itself resumes today when the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament begins in Texas behind closed doors.

In football…. and this week Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year ban from all European competitions took place in the Court of Arbitration for Sport… and if this ban is upheld then City could lose up to £200 million in revenue.

The Spanish La Liga season has resumes tonight when Sevilla plays Real Betis. On Saturday Barcelona visit Mallorca and on Sunday we have Real Madrid against Eibar and Athletic Bilbao versus Atletico Madrid. And then, back in the UK, the Premiership kicks-off again next Wednesday when Aston Villa play Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal.

My football fact of the day the week: The only time there has been a six-six draw in the Football League was back in April 1930 when Leicester City shared 12 goals with Arsenal… David Halliday scored four of the Gunner’s goals.