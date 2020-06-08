Dangerous fugitive wanted in Germany for running over police officer arrested in Alicante on the Costa Blanca

A dangerous fugitive wanted in Germany for running over a police officer has been arrested in Alicante.

POLICE arrested a 26-year-old Spaniard in Santa Pola, Alicante, wanted by German authorities for allegedly running over an officer and leaving him seriously injured, before fleeing and going into hiding in Spain.

The detainee was the subject of a European arrest warrant for extradition for an alleged crime against public order and state security.

According to a statement, “the dangerous fugitive skipped a police checkpoint in Hofheim, Germany”, where he ran over a police officer and drove off, and a European arrest and extradition warrant was issued by the German authorities in April last year.

The organised crime group of the Alicante Judicial Police Brigade learned the fugitive was hiding out in Santa Pola and set up an operation in which he was arrested.

The Central Examination Court No 6 of the Audiencia Nacional will now process the European arrest warrant.