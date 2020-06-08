Corruption trial of ex-world athletics chief,Lamine Diack, begins in Paris, France

THE former head of athletics’ governing body, Lamine Diack, has appeared in court in Paris, on trial for charges of money laundering, corruption, and breach of trust in connection with a Russian doping scandal.

It is alleged that he bribed €3.45 million from athletes that were accused of doping to cover up allegations, allowing them to compete in events, including the London Olympics in 2012.

The 87-year-old, Senagalese, Diack previously denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers have said the accusations were unjustified.

He led the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics, from 1999-2015 and was one of the most influential men in sport.

However, his fall from grace now sees him live under house arrest in Paris where he faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years if convicted.

The trial was postponed after new information containing testimony from his son and co-defendant, Papa Massata Diack, were submitted.

Senegal has refused to extradite the co-defendant Papa Massata, who also faces the same charges but will still be tried in his absence.

French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) investigators have described a web of corruption in world athletics under Diack.