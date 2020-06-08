CORONAVIRUS: Nicola Sturgeon – From June 18 Self-Isolators should be able to Go Out for Exercise

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that from June 18 anybody who is shielding should be able to go out for exercise for an unlimited time unless they live in a nursing or residential care home.
“The virus still poses a very significant threat,” said the First Minister of Scotland – “Individuals shielding from #Covid-19 for health reasons should still continue to shield until July 31.”
For the second day in a row no new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland’s hospitals. The Scottish government confirmed there had been a rise of 18 in the number of positive cases bringing the new total to 15,639.
The first minister said the virus was “in retreat but not gone” and urged people to continue to abide by the Scottish government guidance to prevent a fresh spike in infections. Ms Sturgeon said that the second day in a row without any registered deaths was “very encouraging,” adding: “I can’t tell you how long I have waited to be able to report such a development and I know all of you will have longed to hear that.”