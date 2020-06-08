Confusion Reigns as to Whether Gibraltarians May Cross into Spain even if not Spanish Residents

WITH the movement of all of Andalucia into Phase 3, Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported that Gibraltar residents will now be allowed to cross into Spain even if they don’t hold Spanish residency.

This news has caught the Gibraltar government by surprise as their most recent observation was that it was unlikely to be allowed before July 1.

The Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) says that there is confusion whilst the main daily newspaper The Gibraltar Chronicle reports that it has been confirmed by the Spanish Ministry of the Interior that those who are resident in Gibraltar will be allowed to visit Spain.

Another report however suggests that foreigners (i.e. those not born there) who live in Gibraltar will not be allowed across and it is reported that regardless of the Ministry announcement, local National Police officers (who act as border control) have not received any new instructions.

This leaking of news, may have been timed to be released the day before an important meeting is held in Malaga to discuss Gibraltar/Spanish relationships post Brexit.

Attending the meeting with Spanish officials will be the Chief and Deputy Chief Ministers of Gibraltar accompanied by the Attorney General and the Financial Secretary as well as officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott.