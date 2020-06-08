Cargo shop unloading yachts starts sinking in Palma port in Spain holiday island Mallorca

A CARGO ship started to sink in Palma Port early on Monday morning while yachts were being offloaded from the craft.

When the nearly 170-metre boat began to keel over due to an electrical fault the port’s emergency plan was immediately put into action, the Balearic Island Port Authority reported.

The Harbour Master, Maritime Rescue, two Palma Port tugboats, the Palma fire service, Guardia Civil, National Police, Palma Port Police, and two 112 Health Emergency ambulances were all mobilised.

By 12 midday the authority had posted that the emergency was “under control.”

It said the sinking ship’s electrical system had been reestablished and its bail-out pumps were up and running.

“Great action by the tugboats”, the authority added.

It said it was thanks to the Palma Port tug operators and the tugboats that the ship had not gone down.

It also reported that no-one was injured in the incident and there has been no marine contamination.

Now the ship has been stabilised the operation is focused on checking the state of its cargo and evaluating any damage.

The craft had moored in the Mallorca capital following a 14-day voyage from Martinique.