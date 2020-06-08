British Holidaymakers to Spain get the ‘Green Light’ to make Bookings for Mid-July

UK PM Boris Johnson wants to agree on a cross-EU exemption so travellers won’t have to isolate for 14 days at either end.

The UK government wants tourists to be allowed to travel freely across the EU by the middle of July as it makes plans to water-down its travel quarantine policy ‘as quickly as possible.’

Boris Johnson has said he wants to agree on a cross-EU exemption thereby allowing Britons to visit EU countries without having to isolate for 14 days, opening the gate for unhindered travel to Spain’s Costa del Sol and back.

-- Advertisement --



This comes after transport chiefs attacked the government’s economically ‘devastating’ travel quarantine, which was implemented on Monday. But insiders say Mr Johnson wants the controversial policy, drawn up by his chief of staff Dominic Cummings, watered down as soon as possible.

As it stands, the Foreign Office warns against all but essential international travel. However, there are hopes this could be overturned within the coming days. On the FCO’s website, the travel ban advice was yesterday amended to say: “This advice is being kept under constant review.”

The Big Three of the airline industry had banded together to sue the government over the 14-day quarantine period saying it would be the end of UK aviation.