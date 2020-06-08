BREAKING NEWS: German prosecutor has ‘evidence’ Madeleine McCann is dead

A German prosecutor has announced he has evidence Madeleine McCann is dead and made an appeal to British tourists to help in the search for the suspect’s former homes.

The prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, said he has evidence that Madeleine is dead but needed more information of the suspect’s previous addresses before police could begin the search for the body.

Wolters: “After all the information we got, the girl is dead. We have no information that she is alive. All indication we have got that I can’t tell you points in the direction that Madeleine is dead. We got things we cannot communicate that speak for the theory that Madeleine is dead, even if I have to admit that we don’t have the body.”