Benidorm distributes Facemasks for all residents

THROUGHOUT this week, Benidorm town hall has been completing distribution of facemasks to all residents registered on the Padron.

Having begun with pupils at local schools and residents, masks will now be given to the remainder of the local population, explained Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

“Prevention continues to be the best way of fighting Covid-19 and wearing facemasks is fundamental,” he said.

“The town hall has tried to ensure that all of the registered population has access to this form of protection, beginning with children and adolescents.”

The town hall has gradually added other groups and with this week’s distribution at schools, social centres and the Casa del Fester, 100 per cent of the population will now be covered, Perez said.