Alfaz mayor Vicente Arques praises local population’s ‘exemplary’ during the State of Alarm lockdown

ALFAZ’S mayor Vicente Arques held an online meeting with the town’s groups, associations and members of public.

The streamed meeting had 500 viewers as Arques explained the measures introduced to combat the Covid-19 crisis and answered residents’ questions.

The local community’s response has been exemplary during the State of Alarm, the mayor said, but emphasised that it was essential to continue using common sense throughout the transition to normality.

During the meeting Arques announced that the local government is working towards revitalising Alfaz’s economy.

Some projects are already underway, with others in the pipeline that will allow Alfaz to maintain and defend its position as a health-giving tourist destination, the mayor declared.