US Demands Prince Andrew Faces Questions in Court over his Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

The US has officially demanded that Britain hand over Prince Andrew so he can be quizzed over his links to billionaire convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In a surprise move, The Department of Justice has formally told the UK the Duke of York is now caught up in a criminal probe for the first time. Up to now, Prince Andrew has refused to be quizzed by New York prosecutors investigating Epstein’s evil historic sex trafficking network and has always strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The criminal action places Andrew into the realms of a criminal investigation- until now it was thought he was only likely to be the target of action by Epstein’s victims in the US civil courts.

PrinceAndrew, unlike the Queen, does not hold sovereign immunity from prosecution. Depositions would be taken by video camera, privately, and with no press or public present.

It is understood he would still have the right to “take the Fifth” by staying silent to avoid self-incrimination, the case application is apparently being looked at by the Home Office.

Filthy Rich Docu-Series

A new documentary series exploring the death of convicted sex abuser and financier Jeffrey Epstein was recently shown on Netflix.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his prison cell on August 10 last year and later died. He was awaiting trial on trafficking charges, a coroner ruled the death as suicide.

Some people have argued that the circumstances of his passing were suspicious – and have drawn attention to Epstein’s links with numerous high-profile figures including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.