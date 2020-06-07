The Spanish Government to Announce New Regulations if a Coronavirus Vaccine is not Available

New regulations look set to be approved by the Spanish Government on Tuesday that will ensure that until a vaccine or remedy against Covid-19 is found certain protocols will have to be followed until well after the lockdown is finished.

These new regulations will be maintained for the complete duration of the coronavirus emergency, the proposed plan is that from June 21, the autonomous governments will be responsible for enforcing these regulations and having contingency plans in the event of a new outbreak.

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has released just some details some of the rules today.

-- Advertisement --



Masks will be mandatory from the age of six.

Measures to limit the number of people in classrooms, places of work, and business premises.

The Government has authorised the Spanish Medicines Agency to allow the manufacture of new types of safety equipment.

Autonomous communities will have to have contingency plans in place for outbreaks, to detect them promptly and trace contacts.

Finally, Anyone suspected of Covid-19 MUST have a PCR test.

Mass gatherings will, therefore, will be limited, which will affect fairs, pilgrimages, and other types of recreational events.

Check back on Tuesday when the full and final list will be published.