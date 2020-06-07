Spain’s Police Capture Danish Drug Lord Wanted for Two Murders on Costa del Sol’s Marbella & Estepona

Spain’s National Police have finally arrested a wanted fugitive and Danish drug lord who had been hiding in Dubai for two murders that occurred in 2018 on the Costa del Sol’s Marbella and Estepona.

THE Marbella murder involved the death of local drug trafficker known as Maradona, who was shot dead after celebrating his son’s communion in San Pedro Alcántara. The other victim was shot at the door of her luxurious villa in Estepona.

The arrested unnamed fugitive is reported to be a Danish citizen of Iranian origin, “who headed a criminal organisation mostly comprising Scandinavian members on the Costa del Sol, which was dedicated mainly to drug trafficking,” according to Spain’s National Police.

Although several members of the criminal organisation were arrested a few months after the two deaths thanks to a laborious criminal investigation, the head of the criminal organisation fled to Morocco, according to the National Police. But thanks to collaboration between the National Police and international organisations such as Interpol and Europol, as well as Dubai State Security and Enfast Sweden, including the security services in Thailand, the search for the fugitive ended when he was located and arrested in Dubai on Thursday, albeit two years after the investigation started.