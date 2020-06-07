Secondary school pupils may not be able to sit their exams until next summer.

WHILE most primary schools across England reopened last week, proposals to reopen high schools on Monday are on hold and some pupils may not be able to return to the classroom until January.

This could result in the exam season being delayed again.

According to The Sunday Times, exam regulator Ofqual is drawing up contingency plans as pupils attempt to salvage months of lost learning due to the lockdown.

The regulator is reportedly looking into rescheduling 2021’s exams from May to July and continuing this summer’s emergency marking system.

An Ofqual spokeswoman told PA news agency that the regulator is fully aware that schools, teachers, pupils and parents are worried about disruptions caused by the health crisis.

She assured that Ofqual’s main objective is to “ensure exams and assessments are as fair as possible” and said it is working with the Department for Education, exam boards and groups representing teachers, schools and colleges, “to carefully consider a range of possible measures”.