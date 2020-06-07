Satirical Street Artist Banksy’s new George Floyd inspired Artwork depicts US flag in Flames

Banksy sets fire to US flag in new artwork inspired by Black Lives Matter protests

“People of colour are being failed,” writes the famous anonymous artist, following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Banksy has revealed new artwork inspired by the death of George Floyd, showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, it features the scene of a vigil, in which a candle burns the American flag.

The street artist posted an image of it on his Instagram account and wrote: “At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue.

“But why would I do that? It’s not their problem, it’s mine.”

He continued: “People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. The faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t – no one will let them in the apartment upstairs.

“This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in.”

