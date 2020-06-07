Police lead search for one-and-a-half metre crocodile spotted in river in Spain’s Valladolid

Police in Spain lead search for a crocodile spotted in a river in Valladolid.

THE local police and the Nature Protection Service of the Guardia Civil (Seprona) are trying to locate a one-and-a-half metre crocodile sighted in the area of Pesqueruela, in the Simancas district of Valladolid.

Sources from the Emergency Service 112 and the municipal police told Efe that various people claim to have seen the reptile over the last couple of days.

The first sighting was around 12 noon when the local police of Simancas received a warning a crocodile was cruising the river in the Pesqueruela on Friday.

And on Saturday, another member of the public contacted the local police to report a similar sighting.

Ten people are now involved in trying to locate and capture the crocodile.

They have cordoned off several areas to prevent public access creating a triangle at the junction of the Pisuerga River and the Duero River, which is approximately 20km from the capital of Valladolid.

The police revealed one theory is that the reptile arrived in the area after being abandoned by someone.