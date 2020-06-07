MPs warn overcrowding on Britain’s beaches could lead to second wave of C0vid-19 and force a lockdown

MPs have warned overcrowding on Britain’s beaches could lead to a second wave of C0vid-19 and force a lockdown.

THE complexity of controlling capacity on beaches and safeguarding the public has seen Benidorm’s coastlines on Spain’s Costa Blanca remain closed for the moment.

The beaches are off limits while the local authority works out how best to protect visitors drawn by the sun, sand and sea, and prevent a resurge in coronavirus cases.

Benidorm Mayor, Antonio Pérez, has remained “realistic about the return of British holidaymakers”, acknowledging the bulk of the summer is lost but that the resort will be ready to welcome visitors in August.

-- Advertisement --



https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2020/06/06/benidorm-holding-out-for-a-return-of-brit-holidaymakers-in-august/

And now coastal MPs have raised concerns that overcrowded beaches in Britain could cause a second wave of coronavirus, and lead to further restrictions.

Brits are allowed to go on day trips and can meet in groups of less than six outside of the home if they maintain social distancing.

But speaking exclusively to The Sun, Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas warned the Government’s test and trace wasn’t advanced enough yet to deal with an influx of day-trippers destined for the coast.

She said that businesses in Brighton are already feeling the huge impact of the crisis and “it would be a disaster for them if strict lockdown measures had to be re-imposed locally because of a rising infection rate partly brought about by thousands of visitors”.

She said Brighton loves to welcome visitors, but “I’m asking you now – please, stay away until the city is ready to welcome you”.

St Austell and Newquay MP Steve Double told The Sun things were fine as they were, but said a surge in visitors could see the area plunged into lockdown.

He asked people to continue to be responsible, to avoid full beaches and maintain social distancing.