Madeleine McCann was spotted in German-registered VW van three weeks after she vanished in Valencia Spain!

A witness claimed to have spotted a little girl matching Madeleines description coming out of a restaurant in Valencia Spain- three weeks after she was abducted say British Police.

Portuguese detectives were alerted to the possible sighting by British police after Madeleine McCann was spotted in a German-registered VW van three weeks after she disappeared.

Uk cops sent a memo marked “urgent” explaining how a witness believed they had spotted her at a restaurant called Tunnels near Valencia, Spain.

German police have now seized the VW camper van that suspect, Christian B, 43, was living in two miles from Praia da Luz — where Madeleine went missing in 2007.

The case files contain a report by a witness who saw a “strange” man matching Christian B’s description loitering near apartment 5A two weeks before Madeleine was taken.

Another tourist reported seeing a suspicious man with a van of the type Christian B drove.

