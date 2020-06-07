International TV thriller ‘Corruption of Justice’ filming in Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Costa Almeria is set to be a location for new international TV thriller ‘Corruption of Justice’.

The Wanda Halcyon Television production company series will start filming in the province at the first week of July.

The storyline follows the career of a young, talented lawyer based in Brussels and who represents a rich diamond corporation, which is really a front for a foreign intelligence agency. The character finds himself caught between warring nations involved in clandestine activities.

Wanda Halycon executive producer Pat Andrew described Corruption of Justice as “a cross between ‘True Detective’ and a ‘The Firm’, “a fantastic political thriller and a story of intrigue about how the state corrupts the legal integrity of an honest young lawyer, who is trapped in a world which challenges everything he believes in.”

The series is an adaption of two best-sellers by writer George Van Mellaert, who also has a part.

He has been in Almeria this week, where he has been welcomed by the provincial capital Mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco.

“Almeria has always been a very well-known location and tremendously receptive to top level productions”, the author commented.

“For us it is an enormous help that the Mayor has an inclination towards culture and that productions like ours come to the city.

“Without doubt we will recommend it to the rest of the Hollywood productions which consider us pioneers in this ‘new era’ of cinema television, which is what the new TV series and streaming services are”, he added.

Corruption of Justice is the third Wanda Halcyon series to film in Almeria, as well as Malaga, prompting hopes of southern Spain becoming a new Hollywood.

Fernandez-Pacheco certainly believes Almeria is an ideal production location.

“The city and the province continue to be attractive for shoots of this kind, as much as for its light as for its contrasting landscapes, which make it tremendously versatile”, the Mayor commented.

Mega hits ‘Games of Thrones’ and ‘The Queen’ are just two of the productions which have used Almeria as a film location in the last few years.