Football City in Spain’s Costa del Sol Welcomes it’s First La Liga Team for Training since Lockdown

NOW that it is possible to move from one province to another, the Granada Football Club which was promoted back to the top division of La Liga in the 2019/2020 season has unusually decided to use San Pedro de Alcantara as its pre-season base.

It is the only top team to base itself outside of its home city and in recognition of the fact that it has decided that Marbella offers such exceptional facilities, the council has presented a special plaque to the club.

Marbella has welcomed many international clubs and teams to train in the municipality over the past few years and expects for this to continue, once the state of alarm is ended and free international movement is allowed once again.