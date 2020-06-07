Conor McGregor announces retirement on Twitter immediately after Amanda Nunes’ win at UFC 250

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from MMA overnight immediately following the UFC 250 event.

The Irishman says he has had enough of all the waiting around and the delays between fights in UFC, “The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” said McGregor.

McGregor tweeted:

Dana White, UFC president, said he hadn’t talked with McGregor before his tweet, and that someone had shown him the retirement announcement for the first time after it was live.

While it may have shocked some of the sports world, White wasn’t that surprised. “That’s Conor,” White said after UFC 250 in Las Vegas. “You know how Conor works. That’s how he does things.”

