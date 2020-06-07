Civil War shell turns up close to school on Spain holiday island Mallorca

A SHELL believed to date back to the Spanish Civil War turned up in an area near to a school in Mallorca capital Palma on Saturday night, Balearic Island police reported.

Officers cordoned of the zone in the vicinity of the Palma plant nursery while a TEDAX bomb disposal unit went in to deactivate the device.

According to Spanish press a local resident alerted the police after coming across the projectile abandoned in the street next to a rubbish skip.

An investigation is underway to find out how the shell got there.