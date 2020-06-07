BREAKING: UFC star Conor McGregor said he is retiring from fighting

UFC star Conor McGregor said he is retiring from fighting.

THE former two-division UFC World Champion announced his reirement on social media this morning.

Back in March 2019, the Irish mixed martial arts star, 31, made a similar revelation but was back in the ring earlier this year when he beat American fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Las Vegas.

This followed an earlier announcement in 2016 which was shortlived.

But today, the fighter tweeted today: “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

“Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

In 2017, McGregor – who has a career record of 22 wins and four defeats – detoured into the world of professional boxing, hitting the deck in the 10th round against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.