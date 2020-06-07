Back in Business: Excited Kids and Tired Parents on the Costa del Sol Rejoice as These Theme Parks Open Their Doors

During the long months of lockdown in Spain, parents have tirelessly worked to keep their children entertained and, now that Costa del Sol eases out of its strict lockdown, families can rejoice in the fact that Benalmadena is back in business as these theme parks re-open their doors.

These water parks have already announced their opening dates, however, they are not the only leisure activities available for children to enjoy, as Benalmadena is renowned for its great variety of theme parks.

The president of Apeco, a large leisure park chain in Costa del Sol with 14 different businesses, has alluded to the fact that all of its parks will be open by the end of June or early July.

More specifically, Kart and Fun Malaga and Estepona are already open, whilst the rest of parks are waiting for a larger audience to come when tourists begin to arrive after July 1.

If all goes well, Costasol Crucerso and Karting Experience will be open by June 15.

The Automobile and Fashion Museum is expected to open on June 11.

Fuengirola’s zoo, Bioparc, hopes to open its doors on June 13.

The adventure sports park in Marbella, Aventura Amazonia, will re-open on June 13 but for now it will only operate on weekends until July when it hopes to stay open throughout the week.

SeaLife Benalmadena will open on June 24.

The Butterfly Park in Benalmadena Pueblo should open on July 1.

The historic Tivoli World in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena will also open on July 1.

This re-opening of theme parks is accompanied by an exciting campaign which is led by Benlamdena’s mayor, Victor Navas, and hopes to quickly re-activate the tourism and entertainment sector on the Costa del Sol.

The campaign will offer free entry to children as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult, more information about this freebie can be found in an earlier article.

All establishments must abide to strict security and hygiene measures which aim to guarantee the safety of staff and visitors alike. These new protocols also aim to re-assert Spain, and more specifically the Costa del Sol, as a safe, family friendly destination.