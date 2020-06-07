Andrew and Fergie put £18.3 million Swiss mansion back on the market

The luxury £18.3 million Swiss mansion owned by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is back on the market seven years after the couple bought it.

ACCORDING to MailOnline, the Duke and Duchess are selling the seven-bedroom Verbier lodge to repay off a £6.7 million debt to former owner Isabelle de Rouvre.

She is suing the Andrew and Fergie, regulars to Spain’s Sotogrande and Marbella on the Costa Del Sol, after they failed to pay the final instalment due by New Year’s Day.

Last night, a friend of the couple said they are likely to make a loss with the sale, but want to repay the debt as quickly as possible.

The Yorks’ purse strings have suffered Prince Andrew stepped down from Royal duties following a ‘car-crash’ interview regarding his connections with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claim Ms de Rouvre knew they intended to sell the chalet to repay the money.

A spokesman for the Duke declined MailOnline’s requests to comment.