UK Government Plans to Boost Economy by Allowing Pubs to Open Beer Gardens

According to new government plans, pubs in the UK are to be given fast-track measures that will enable them to open their beer gardens and serve food and drink outside.

Downing Street is going to attempt to boost the UK economy by allowing pubs to open their beer gardens for business and hopefully prevent unemployment figures from rising. It is believed that they’re preparing a package of measures for several industries to get the public spending again.

In addition to the re-opening of beer gardens, Sunday trading laws are set to be suspended for up to a year – which would allow large supermarkets to open for more than 6 hours on a Sunday. Smaller convenience and local stores are thought to be disappointed with the decision. Meanwhile, larger chains such as Asda and Morrison’s appear to be happy with the plans.

The government’s plan notes that cafes and restaurants that wish to seat customers outside will not have to pay fees to local authorities to do so, according to The Times.

Pubs were initially closed on March 20 for the foreseeable future.